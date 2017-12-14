Woman charged with injuring son after 323 hospital visits, 13 surgeries

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested. (WLS)

DALLAS --
A woman who records show took her 8-year-old son to Texas hospitals and pediatric centers more than 320 times has been arrested and charged with injury to a child with serious bodily injury.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports 34-year-old Kaylene Bowen-Wright remained in Dallas County jail Wednesday on $150,000 bond after her Dec. 6 arrest.

Child Protective Services says the child was seen 323 times at hospitals and pediatric centers in Dallas and Houston and underwent 13 major surgeries between 2009 and 2016.

CPS removed him from Bowen-Wright's care last month after it was alerted by a Dallas hospital where medical staff determined he didn't have cancer or many of the symptoms Bowen reported.

Her attorney, public defender Christi Bustos, hasn't returned a message seeking comment.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
children injuriessurgeryhospitalu.s. & worldarrestchildren's healthTexas
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
4th indicted Wake Register of Deeds embezzlement turns herself in
Cumberland County couple accused biting their children
FCC to vote on net neutrality repeal
Email scam targeting Hotmail users
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Durham hit-and-run
67-year-old Raleigh man accused of raping 6-year-old
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
What to know about net neutrality ahead of FCC vote
Show More
Disney to acquire 21st Century Fox
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
Christmas caroling about GOP tax bill breaks out in Durham
Apex man arrested for murder after woman overdoses
More News
Top Video
Man sought in connection with Hope Mills fatal shooting
Raleigh water main break could impact your commute
Joe Biden comforts Meghan McCain on 'The View'
Former Wake Register of Deeds turns herself in to authorities
More Video