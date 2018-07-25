Mom attacked in front of kids after telling man to move shopping cart at Walmart

EMBED </>More Videos

A man is accused of attacking a woman over a shopping cart. (KTRK)

By
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wisconsin --
A Wisconsin man faces criminal charges after being accused of attacking a mom as her kids watched. It allegedly started when she told him to move a shopping cart.

Cori Richardson lost a portion of her hair and was left with serious bruising following the incident outside a Walmart.

Surveillance video shows her leave the store with her baby and child. John Engebos, 60, appears to ditch his empty cart behind their car.

That's when Richardson says Engebos violently attacked her.

"I've been a wreck. I'm not going to lie. I've teared up quite a few times just thinking about it. I'm just really grateful that my kids are okay," Richardson said.

Other customers came to help Richardson. They called 911 and even blocked in the suspect as he tried to take off.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attacku.s. & worldshoppingassaultWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
'Firenado' appears during blaze at UK plastics factory
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
More News