Mom, boyfriend arrested after 2-year-old South Carolina boy shot to death

LANCASTER, South Carolina (WTVD) --
Authorities in South Carolina say the mother of a 2-year-old child shot and killed at a Lancaster home lied to investigators and was negligent.

Lancaster Police Chief Scott Grant refused to say who fired the shot that killed Jacarian Gladden outside the home Monday night.



The boy's mother, 26-year-old Toni Gladden and her boyfriend 18-year-old Shazeem Hayes are both charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Gladden is also charged with lying to investigators.

Authorities say the boy was shot once in the chest.

The South Carolina Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Tuesday on the toddler.

Authorities won't say if he fired the gun, but called him a victim of "extreme negligence."

Grant refused at a news conference to say what led to the shooting. He said a "full night of lies and avoidance" led to the charges.

It wasn't known if Gladden or Hayes had lawyers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
