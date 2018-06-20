Mom charged with second-degree murder in 10-month-old son's hot-car death

EMILY SHAPIRO
A mother in southern Mississippi has been charged with second-degree murder after her 10-month-old son was left in a hot car and died, authorities said.

The child, Kash Barhonovich, died last Thursday after being left in his mother's parked car for an unknown length of time outside her home, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

The temperature reached 90 degrees with a heat index of 98 degrees that day.

Kash's death was consistent with hyperthermia -- or having a body temperature greatly above normal -- the preliminary autopsy results show, according to the sheriff's office.

Elizabeth Marie Barhonovich, 28, of Vancleave, Mississippi, was jailed Tuesday without bond on the second-degree murder charge, the sheriff's office said. She made her first court appearance Wednesday morning, without an attorney, and did not enter a plea, the sheriff's office said.

Kash was one of at least 15 children to die from hot cars so far this year, after 43 died in 2017, according to kidsandcars.org

Another baby died Tuesday after being found in a hot car in Kingsland, Georgia, according to The Florida Times-Union. But authorities declined to confirm the place or cause of the baby's death, citing a pending autopsy report, Donald Belcher of the Kingsland Police Department told ABC News.

In general, it takes little time for a car to get too hot for babies and kids.

Children's bodies heat up much faster than adults' do and children's internal organs begin to shut down after their core body temperature reaches 104 degrees, according to a report from the National Safety Council.

On an 86-degree day, for example, it would take only about 10 minutes for the inside of a car to reach a dangerous 105 degrees, the report said.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Police ID teens, man dead in triple drowning at Durham pool
NC parents, fans brawl during youth softball tournament
NJ family helps terminally ill St. Bernard achieve bucket list
Almost $118 billion worth of US homes threatened by rising sea levels: Report
Ex-Trump aide mocks immigrant girl with Down syndrome
Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County
Jogger says sunscreen helped her escape attacker
Raleigh police identify pedestrian killed on I-440
Show More
Pilot, passenger ID'd in helicopter crash at State Highway Patrol training facility
Woman's aggressive arrest in California goes viral
Florida man gets 12 years for kicking deputy, police dog
Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking
Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers
More News