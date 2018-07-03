Mom dials 911 screaming her daughter's trapped in tree, surrounded by alligators

M.L. NESTEL
A Florida mom made a frantic cry for help while on a call with a 911 dispatcher because her teen daughter was trapped in a tree for a half an hour with hissing alligators below.

"My daughter's stuck in a frickin' tree and there's gators surrounding her," the mom said on the phone call to 911. "We can't get her out."

The close encounter with the alligators occurred at around 3 p.m. on Friday along Forest Service Road near Alexander Springs in Altoona, according to a Lake County Sheriff's Office report.

The teen's mom told the dispatcher that her daughter "got into the tree to get out of the water" and had been clinging to its branches for dear life for several minutes.

"Oh my god, please hurry. Hurry, hurry," the mom told the dispatcher. "Oh, my god, my daughter is going to be [sic] dead."

When Deputy Mitch Blackmon arrived at the tree with a rope swing in a popular swimming area, he wrote in the report that the teen appeared physically tired from keeping herself in the tree, adding that "the alligator was approximately 4 feet from me, 3 feet from the base of the tree."

Blackmon reported that at least one of the alligators, measuring about "10 to 11 feet" was unfazed by his arrival.

"My presence failed to scare the alligator away and it began encroaching on my area," Blackmon wrote in the report.

He then stated he aimed his Bushmaster AR-15 rifle, fired one deadly .223 round "killing the alligator," according to the report.

A local marine biologist was summoned to evaluate the cause of death, the report stated.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
F-V police search for suspect after woman shot, thrown from car
Woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed
What we know about the 12 boys and soccer coach found alive in cave after 10 days
This teen is warning others about dangers of fireworks after losing his fingers and eye
VIDEO: Australian woman bitten while hand-feeding sharks
Zebulon man warns of swimming after death at popular Wake County park
Social justice activists in Raleigh and Durham call for Fourth of July boycott
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
Show More
Missing Raleigh 11-year-old was living on fruit, candy
18 hospitalized after being exposed to feces at Charlotte cookout
UNC Children's Hospital gets sweet new ride for its young patients
Cary Police warn residents about recent vehicle break-ins
Wake Co. mom thanks firefighters who saved child from hot car
More News