Wake County mom upset after a picture of her autistic son using the school bathroom circulates online

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of a Rolesville High School student with autism is furious after she said another student took a picture of her son - in the bathroom - and shared it on social media. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
The mother of a Rolesville High School student with autism is furious after she said another student took a picture of her son - in the bathroom - and shared it on social media.

On Friday, a student took a picture of Benjamin Howard and another special needs student which quickly began to spread online.

The photograph showed Howard's exposed backside and was taken by a classmate in the bathroom at Rolesville High School.



Howard, who has autism and is unaware that this incident has occurred, has difficulties expressing himself verbally.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

His family is distraught that the picture circulated online for three days before one student came forward and notified a teacher.

Wake County Public School officials told ABC11 in a statement that such behavior is "a severe violation" of their student code of conduct, warranting that suspension(s) will be given out in addition to any pursued legal action by the family.

Benjamin's mother, Melanie Howard, shared her frustrations with all those who passed the picture along and said nothing.

"Step up and have a voice," she said. "He doesn't have a voice. Help him, that's your peer. Despite that he has a disability - that's your peer. He's in school with you!"

Howard said she's especially hurt because, just seven months ago, Benjamin's classmates surprised him with a promposal.

READ MORE: Wake County student with Autism surprises buddy with promposal

The Howards have filed a police report with the Rolesville Police Department.

"This investigation is ongoing, pending the future application of juvenile petitions for the actions of the students that took and disseminated the photo," a press release sent to ABC11 said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
autismwake county newswake county schoolsbuzzworthyWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police: College student forced girl to send nude photos
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Hit-and-run survivor meets good Samaritan who helped her
Man seen kicking kitten during NC home break-in
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
Utility worker clearing storm debris in NC dies
Wake Transit seeks your input on transportation plans
Show More
Officer celebrates boy's birthday after he was left at school
Benson Police conduct new search for missing man
Do you know who killed this man?
Police: Vegas shooter's brother arrested for child porn
NC man charged with killing girlfriend, unborn child
More News
Top Video
RDU investigates report of gun stolen from luggage
Durham ranked second in new syphilis cases in NC
Top 10 most popular Halloween costumes
More Video