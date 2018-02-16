Mom's boyfriend faces death penalty in 3-year-old Mariah Woods' death

State will seek death penalty for Adolphus Earl Kimrey II (Credit: Onslow County Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fourth Prosecutorial District Attorney Ernie Lee announced Thursday that he intends to declare the first-degree murder case of Mariah Woods as capital and will seek the death penalty against Adolphus Earl Kimrey II.

Initially, Kimrey was charged with lesser crimes in December including concealing a death.





However, in January, he was charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury.

Reports suggest Kimrey used chloroform - a liquid used as a general anesthetic - to kill 3-year-old Mariah Woods before dumping her body in Pender County's Shelter Creek.

READ MORE: Mother's boyfriend charged with murder in Mariah Woods' death; chloroform determined cause of death

Authorities said Mariah's mother Kristy has been shown continuous cooperation with the investigation.

No charges have been filed against her.

RELATED: Timeline of events in Mariah Woods' disappearance
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
death penaltymissing girltoddlernorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News