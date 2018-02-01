Moped dragged about a mile in hit and run

EMBED </>More Videos

The moped was dragged for about a mile by a driver who fled the scene.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after a man was injured in a hit and run when he was dragged down Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

The call came in at 6:21 p.m. Thursday, RPD said.

The incident happened in the 5600 block of Hillsborough Street and the moped driver, Adam Timothy Dolan, was then dragged about 100 feet by a white sedan, possibly a Honda Civic.

He was separated from his moped, which was dragged for about a mile.

Dolan, 35, was taken to WakeMed for treatment. Police said he appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Police are still looking for the driver of the sedan.

Anyone who has information that might assist the investigation of this incident is asked to call Raleigh Crimestoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. Crimestoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
accidenthit and runcrashRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
What's wrong with this house? Wake homeowner fined thousands by HOA
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
3 charged in string of Raleigh BB gun shootings
Rash of catalytic-converter thefts hits Raleigh
Wife of fallen NC soldier shares beautiful maternity shoot
Arrest made in park stabbing death of Durham woman
Show More
Los Angeles police say middle school shooting was accidental
New striping planned in Durham Freeway work zone
2 charged - not in custody - in Durham parking lot death
Car restoration shop owner facing felony charges after ABC11 investigation
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
More News
Top Video
Wake County Manager finalists met with vexing issues
'Troubling' report details nursing shortage in Wake schools
Cumberland schools compromise over graduation flap
20 new flu deaths reported, bringing NC total to 95 this season
More Video