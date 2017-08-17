Elena Everett, Aaron Caldwell & Raul Jimenez say they turned themselves in & were charged. #Durham #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/o3loTsgC0H — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 17, 2017

Arrest warrants show the 3 face similar charges as others arrested, including charges of rioting and injuring property. #ABC11 #Durham pic.twitter.com/r9Lgkeux5u — Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) August 17, 2017

Supporters of the four people accused of vandalizing the Confederate statue in Durham Monday rallied Thursday morning, asking Sheriff Mike Andrews drop all charges.Three others with warrants out for their arrest, were taken into custody after turning themselves into police, while others tried to "symbolically" turn themselves in.The group's demonstration started around 8 a.m. in front of the Durham County Courthouse, before three of the protesters' court appearance.Elena Everett, Aaron Caldwell, and Raul Jimenez walked into the Durham County Detention Center during the rally and were charged in connection with taking down the statue.Others who tried to "symbolically" turn themselves in, were turned away.After the rally, the three protesters arrested Wednesday - Peter Gilbert, Dante Strobino, and Ngoc Loan Tran - requested the same September court date as Takiyah Thompson, who was arrested Tuesday."We're going to fight to tear down white supremacists, to challenge the racist beliefs, to challenge the Sheriff's," said Strobino, who was arrested Wednesday outside the courtroom where Thompson was waiting for her first appearance. Tran and Gilbert were also arrested that same day.Despite the group's call to drop charges, a Durham County Sheriff's Office spokesperson told ABC11 Wednesday that Sheriff Andrews made his position clear about seeking criminal charges."Again let me say, no one is getting away with this," Sheriff Andrews said Monday during a news conference.All those arrested face felony and misdemeanor charges in connection with vandalizing the Confederate statue in front of the old Durham County Courthouse Monday.The four charged earlier this week face two felony charges of participating in a riot causing more than $1,500 worth of property damage and inciting others to riot. They also face two misdemeanors of disorderly conduct and property damage.Everett, Caldwell, and Jimenez also face felony charges for damaging the statue which is valued in excess of $10,000.The Durham branch of the Workers World Party organized Monday's rally in response to the Charlottesville car ramming attack. The group is asking all Confederate statues in the state be removed.Members of the group have told ABC11 that ripping down the statue, which they saw as a symbol of racism, was the best way to remove it."We refuse to back down," Tran said. "This is clearly intimidation. They want to isolate us. They want to instill fear but we are going to keep organizing until all of this gets torn down."A Durham County sheriff's spokesperson said investigators have executed search warrants as part of the search for suspects and that more arrests are expected.Before her arrest on Tuesday, Thompson admitted to ABC11's Gloria Rodriguez that she's the one seen in the now viral video, climbing the ladder to get to the Confederate statue outside the old Durham County Courthouse and attaching the rope to it, so fellow protesters could pull it down.Thompson is due back in court September 12th.