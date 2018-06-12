More than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders arrested during operation 'Broken Heart'

(Shutterstock)

The Department of Justice announced Tuesday that more than 2,300 suspected online child sex offenders were arrested during a three-month, nationwide, operation conducted by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task forces.

The task forces identified 195 offenders who either produced child pornography or committed child sexual abuse, and 383 children who suffered recent, ongoing, or historical sexual abuse or production of child pornography.

The 61 ICAC task forces, located in all 50 states and comprised of more than 4,500 federal, state, local and tribal law enforcement agencies, led the coordinated operation known as "Broken Heart" during the months of March, April, and May 2018.

During the course of the operation, the task forces investigated more than 25,200 complaints of technology-facilitated crimes against children and delivered more than 3,700 presentations on Internet safety to over 390,000 youth and adults.

As part of Operation "Broken Heart," United States Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Robert J. Higdon, Jr., announced that on May 16th, the federal grand jury in Raleigh indicted Andre Thorpe on seven counts involving child exploitation, including four counts of production of child pornography, two counts of transporting a minor interstate with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and one count of possession of child pornography.

The alleged conduct involves years-long sexual abuse of a minor victim, and investigators have identified other alleged minor victim. If convicted, Thorpe faces no less than 15 years and up to life in prison.

This case was investigated by the Office of Homeland Security Investigation in Raleigh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child pornographyRaleigh
Top Stories
Missing Raleigh man's car found crashed in SC
NC ranks 6th in heatstroke deaths of children in cars
Raleigh business victim of check fraud scam
Lidl cancels plans to build in Cary
Apple, Microsoft stores offer free summer camps and workshops for students
7-year-old in critical condition after incident at NC lake
Police looking for woman who abducted 8-month-old granddaughter
'They're shortchanging our students:' Educators on GOP budget veto override
Show More
Budget bill law as House completes veto override
Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro
Former NC teacher accused of having sex with students
REUNITED: Tears flow from Wake student as sister returns from the Air Force
I-Team: Despite recent deaths, birthing centers becoming more popular in NC
More News