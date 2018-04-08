SYRIA

More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital. (KGO-TV)

DAMASCUS, Syria --
More than 40 people, including children, may be dead and many more injured in a possible chemical attack near Syria's capital.

The poison gas attack happened late last night when toxic gas, inside barrels, was dropped by helicopters.

Families were found suffocated in their homes and shelters.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter saying, "President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad ... "



"Big price to pay ... Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsyriachemical weaponswarPresident Donald Trumpmiddle east
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SYRIA
NC residents hold vigil for victims of Syrian strikes
Hundreds gather in Fayetteville to pray for, support troops
Ghastly images of Syrian attack led to Trump about-face
In the Triangle, mixed feelings about strike on Syria
More syria
Top Stories
Police: Wendell man shot while trying to rob convenience store
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
Fayetteville police find man shot in car
22-year-old charged with armed robbery after fatal shooting in Raleigh
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Ford recalls trucks, SUVs for transmission shifter problem
SC resorts looks for people who threw carrots at alligator
1 dead after fire breaks out at Trump Tower
Show More
He was sentenced to life in jail.Now he's making a movie to inspire troubled youth.
What happened when Bush, Obama sent troops to Mexico border
Authorities believe there was no terrorist motive behind deadly van crash in Germany
Congressman draws gun at constituent meeting
Emerald Isle named best beach in North Carolina
More News