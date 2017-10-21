The Fayetteville Police Department has made an arrest in the death of a child after a domestic dispute that happened at the Fairfield Inn & Suites hotel.On Saturday, police arrested 35-year-old Crystal Matthews and charged her with first-degree murder and felony child abuse.Authorities said she is accused of killing her 9-year-old son, Zamarie Chance.The incident happened around 10:30 Saturday morning in the 4200 block of Ramsey Street.When officers arrived, they found Zamarie lying on the floor of the hotel room.The child was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he died from his injuries.The investigation thus far has revealed Matthews assaulted the victim inside of a hotel room, causing fatal blunt force trauma injuries.Matthews was arrested at the scene and transported to the Cumberland County Detention Center.