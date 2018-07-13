Coroner's office says mother drowned her two children before hanging herself

EMBED </>More Videos

The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office says that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez mother drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley. (KFSN)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
The Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner's Office said that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez drowned her two children, before hanging herself on Monday in Reedley.

TAKE ACTION: What to do if you suspect someone is suicidal

Police said that after returning from work, Diaz-Nunez's husband discovered that his 32-year-old wife had killed their 4-year-old boy and 21-month-old girl in a bathtub.

Officers found Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez lying in an adjacent bedroom on the floor after she was cut down and laid on the floor by her husband.

The Reedley Police Department said their investigation revealed through interviews that Vera Lucia Diaz-Nunez had been suffering recently from depression.

Officers have not had any prior contact with her or her family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murder suicideu.s. & worldcrimesuicidechild deathchild killedCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Family seeks answers after Raleigh grandmother shot in leg while driving
Woman shot in abdomen at Raleigh apartment complex
Autopsy: Garner mom found in ditch died from accidental overdose
Mom gets 40 years for trying to sell 2-year-old daughter for sex
Man charged with stalking women, exposing himself at Raleigh apartments
Store manager fired after tackling gun thief who threatened to shoot people
Long lines at Triangle Build-A-Bear stores for Pay Your Age Day
'I should be dead right now': Pastor reflects on surviving plane crash
Show More
Group works to create a playground for all in Moore County
Job driving around promoting beer? It's a scam
Mother, daughter killed after boulder falls off moving truck
Emmett Till: Government reopens investigation into slaying of black teen
Charges filed in robbery of disabled Durham couple
More News