Mourners gather at funeral for 16-year-old girl gunned down at her high school

EMILY SHAPIRO
Friends and family of 16-year-old Jaelynn Willey have gathered at her funeral service this morning after the teen was gunned down at her Maryland high school.

On March 20, Willey was in a hallway at Great Mills High School when she was shot once in the head, allegedly by 17-year-old Austin Rollins, the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said. A 14-year-old boy was also injured in the leg from the shooting.

Rollins was confronted by a school resource officer and fatally shot himself in the head, the sheriff's office said.

Two days after the shooting, Willey's mother tearfully announced her daughter would be taken off life support. Willey, the second-oldest of nine siblings, died hours later, surrounded by her family, the sheriff's office said.

Today's funeral began at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department in Hollywood, Maryland. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is among those at the service, according to ABC affiliate WJLA.

A prayer service was also held there on Thursday.

Michelle Morren, whose daughter was friends with Willey, told The Baltimore Sun after the prayer service, "Everyone who ever came in contact with Jaelynn walked away thinking, 'Wow, that was a beautiful soul.'"

Everyone at the service was given a card with Willey's "best ever" recipe for chocolate chip cookies, the Sun reported.

Willey and the suspected gunman "had a prior relationship which recently ended," the sheriff's office said. "All indications suggest the shooting was not a random act of violence."

St. Mary's County Sheriff Tim Cameron called the shooting "our worst nightmare."

"This is what we prepare for," he said. "And this is what we pray we never have to do."

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Murder charge filed in 2014 case of missing Fayetteville woman
Family, police looking for missing Durham man
Iconic 'Nights in Rodanthe' house up for sale
Fans of pioneering Raleigh jazz station WSHA 'heartbroken' by sale
Widow of Pulse nightclub shooting acquitted of all charges
Under Armour, MyFitnessPal data breach affects 150 million users
Police: North Carolina man shot twice in 3 days
museum displays dinosaur eggs dating back 97 million years
Show More
Teenage Walmart shooting suspect arrested, Durham Police say
South Carolina a step closer to medical marijuana legalization
Suspect in Kentucky officer's death killed in Tennessee
Judge accused of sneaking into home, stealing woman's underwear
Family Dollar to pay $45M in gender bias lawsuit settlement
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Shooting at Durham Walmart
PHOTOS: March for Our Lives across the country
Floral festival coming in bloom at NC Museum of Art
NC State football holds pro day
More Photos