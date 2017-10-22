Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater

Worker shot in leg outside Frank Theaters in Parkside Shopping complex in Cary. Person has non life threatening injuries. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ePFMPLySpC — Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) October 23, 2017

Cary police are investigating after an employee was found shot outside of Frank Theaters.The shooting happened Sunday night just before 8:30 in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street.Officers said an employee of the theater was doing a sweep of the parking lot when they found their co-worker with a gunshot wound to the leg.The man - who has not been identified - was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.No arrests have been made; the theater is operating as normal.