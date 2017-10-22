Movie theater employee found shot outside Cary theater

(Shutterstock file photo)

CARY (WTVD) --
Cary police are investigating after an employee was found shot outside of Frank Theaters.

The shooting happened Sunday night just before 8:30 in the 1100 block of Parkside Main Street.

Officers said an employee of the theater was doing a sweep of the parking lot when they found their co-worker with a gunshot wound to the leg.



The man - who has not been identified - was transported to Duke University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made; the theater is operating as normal.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingman injuredman shotmovie theaterCary
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Top 5 area haunted houses you need to visit
47 car break-ins reported in Clayton; no arrests made
Mother charged with killing son at Fayetteville hotel
Nash County Sheriff's Office investigates murder
Letter penned a day before Titanic sank sold for $166K
Wayne County deputies arrest man for carrying heroin
Mom: Cub Scout kicked out of group after asking about guns
Appeal backed by former presidents raises $31M
Show More
Sex offender arrested at NC State Fair
Authorities: 7-year-old boy attacked, killed by 2 pit bulls
Joshua Tree hikers may have died in 'sympathetic murder-suicide'
Wake County deputy injured in crash
Police: Boy, 3, shot by 6-year-old brother in Philadelphia
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Mountain fall leaves on display
It's the last day of the NC State Fair!
Photos: Decorated Cakes Competition at the North Carolina State Fair
PHOTOS: Are you brave enough for Panic Point?
More Photos