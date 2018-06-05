Mueller accuses Manafort of attempted witness tampering

JOHN SANTUCCI
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking to revoke the bail of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, for allegedly tampering with witnesses in the year-long probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, according to a court filing Monday night.

Attorneys with the special counsel have accused Manafort of "attempting to tamper with potential witnesses" while awaiting his trial, which thereby "has violated the conditions of his release."

In February, within days of Mueller's filing a 32-count superseding indictment against Manafort, the former Trump campaign chairman allegedly contacted two individuals who worked with him on a lobbying scheme to aid his Kremlin-backed Ukrainian clients.

The two individuals were members of the "Hapsburg group," described by Mueller in the February superseding indictment of Manafort as "a group of former senior European politicians to take positions favorable to Ukraine, including by lobbying in the United States."

Mueller's team is asking the Washington, D.C., federal court to revoke Manafort's current $10 million bail and is asking that the court "promptly schedule the hearing called for by the statute to determine Manafort's release status."

Representatives for the special counsel's office and for Mueller declined to comment to ABC News.

Manafort faces two indictments in Washington, D.C., and Virginia on charges related to tax fraud and other financial crimes.

The government has not charged Manafort with the crime of witness-tampering or obstruction of justice.

On Tuesday morning, the judge overseeing Manafort's Washington, D.C., trial set a June 15 date to hear arguments for and against a possible bail revision.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Amber Alert canceled: 7-month-old baby found safe, father arrested in NC
Raleigh native among victims in Arizona shooting spree
Designer Kate Spade found dead at 55
Massive mudslide shuts down highway in Bat Cave
Makeover: Miss America scraps swimsuit, evening gown competitions
Bill calls for armed teachers
Troubleshooter helps Cumberland County man get medical device
Fayetteville man arrested in 2006 rape case of 13-year-old
Show More
Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat
Trump cancels Eagles White House visit
Missing Asheville woman's car found in Wyoming engulfed in flames
New details tie suspect to 6 killings in Arizona; targets appear connected to divorce
FREE and $1 movies all summer long!
More News