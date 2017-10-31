Multi-county high-speed chase ends with crash in Wake County crash

WAKE COUNTY --
Authorities are investigating a multi-county high-speed chase that ended with a crash in Wake County early Tuesday morning.

Just after 4 a.m., a car ended up slamming into a tree off US-1 around Apex.

The chase reportedly reached speeds above 100 miles-per-hour through Durham and Cary.

ABC11 has learned that hours earlier, a carjacking was reported at 12:45 a.m. at 107 Arbor Way in Cary.



Cary police said a man and his wife reported that two suspects took their black Lexus SUV by force at their apartment complex. They said at least one of the suspects was reportedly armed.

Then, Durham police reported a chase in their area to Cary police that could possibly to be connected to the carjacking. However, authorities said they are still trying to confirm if the incidents were related.

