Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County

Lenoir County deputies are searching for a suspect after finding multiple people dead early Sunday at a home located at 308 W. Queen Street in LaGrange, North Carolina.Deputies said they received a shots fired call at about 1:15 a.m.When they arrived at the home they found four people with gunshot injuries.Three people died from the injuries and one was taken to the hospital.The names of the people have not been released yet.Deputies ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement authorities, the investigation is ongoing.