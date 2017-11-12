Multi-homicide being investigated in Lenoir County

Shutterstock

LENOIR COUNTY (WTVD) --
Lenoir County deputies are searching for a suspect after finding multiple people dead early Sunday at a home located at 308 W. Queen Street in LaGrange, North Carolina.

Deputies said they received a shots fired call at about 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived at the home they found four people with gunshot injuries.

Three people died from the injuries and one was taken to the hospital.

The names of the people have not been released yet.

Deputies ask that anyone with information contact law enforcement authorities, the investigation is ongoing.

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
crimedeadly shootingfatal shooting
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot while standing outside his home in Durham
Police chase ending in Durham results in crash
Police: Man charged in Fayetteville nightclub shooting
NC family wants tougher distracted driving penalties
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Woman shot on I-440 E in Raleigh in apparent road rage incident
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Fayetteville police searching for armed robbery suspect
Show More
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' disease cases
Report: Charlotte air traffic controller arrested for having WMD
NC online university offers scholarships for veterans
Director Brett Ratner accused of making homophobic comments
Daughter says she was abused by polygamous sect leader
More News
Photos
Load of ham spills in Wayne County truck crash
PHOTOS: Adorable pups up for adoption
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Awards red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 in Nashville for the CMAs
More Photos