35,000 without power in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Crews are working to restore power to 35,000 people in several areas in Fayetteville Friday afternoon.

The outage was reported before 11:30 a.m. and Fayetteville PWC says some lights are now coming on.



Police said the outages affect MLK Freeway, Eastern Boulevard, Ramsey Street, Cumberland Road, Camden Road, Hwy 87, and Gillespie Street.



PWC says Duke Energy experienced problems with a line that provides power to their grid. Duke Energy is working to resolve the issue but there is no estimate of when all the power will be restored.

