35,000 without power in Fayetteville

Numerous areas are currently without power. We have officers at and en route to numerous intersections to direct traffic. If you come to an intersection that does not have an Officer directing traffic, and the lights are completely out, treat the intersection as a four-way stop. pic.twitter.com/wIXPWvfTe8 — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) April 20, 2018

Power outage #4: Some areas are coming back on. BUT, it's not unusual for blinks to happen as the power is being rerouted to other areas. We appreciate your patience during this process and apologize for the inconvenience. — Fayetteville PWC (@FAYPWC) April 20, 2018

Crews are working to restore power to 35,000 people in several areas in Fayetteville Friday afternoon.The outage was reported before 11:30 a.m. and Fayetteville PWC says some lights are now coming on.Police said the outages affect MLK Freeway, Eastern Boulevard, Ramsey Street, Cumberland Road, Camden Road, Hwy 87, and Gillespie Street.PWC says Duke Energy experienced problems with a line that provides power to their grid. Duke Energy is working to resolve the issue but there is no estimate of when all the power will be restored.