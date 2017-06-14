Multiple shots fired at Virginia park, congressman reportedly hurt

BREAKING: Shooting at congressional baseball practice in Alexandria,VA. Residents say congressman running to nearby apts for shelter. — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) June 14, 2017

This is terrible. Praying for @SteveScalise and all others who were injured. https://t.co/QyxgO4l8WT — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday along with at least 4 others at a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia, congressional officials say.Officials say the suspect is in custody and is not a threat. He was injured in the attack.Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice, told ABC News that there was a "burst a of gunfire."Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers who were members of a Congressional security detail, a staffer and a lobbyist.Rep. Scalise's injury is believed to be non-threatening.Rep. Mark Walker, who represents the 6th District of North Carolina, was at the field at the time of the shooting and says he is fine.Witnesses described the suspect as using a semi-automatic weapon. At least 50-60 shots were fired.President Donald Trump issued a statement soon after the shooting, saying in part that he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."