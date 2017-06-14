Multiple shots fired at Virginia park, congressman reportedly hurt

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday along with at least 4 others at a congressional baseball practice in northern Virginia, congressional officials say.

Watch Live: Shooting at a congressional baseball practice in Virginia


Officials say the suspect is in custody and is not a threat. He was injured in the attack.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice, told ABC News that there was a "burst a of gunfire."

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers who were members of a Congressional security detail, a staffer and a lobbyist.

Rep. Scalise's injury is believed to be non-threatening.

Rep. Mark Walker, who represents the 6th District of North Carolina, was at the field at the time of the shooting and says he is fine.


Witnesses described the suspect as using a semi-automatic weapon. At least 50-60 shots were fired.

President Donald Trump issued a statement soon after the shooting, saying in part that he was "deeply saddened by this tragedy."

Alexandria police responded to reports of a shooting a a local YMCA

