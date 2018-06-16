Live Broadcast
HOUSE FIRE
Multiple units responding to house fire in Wake County
Saturday, June 16, 2018 05:34PM
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Multiple units are responding to a house fire in the 4600 block of Slayton Drive in Holly Springs.
There is significant damage to the roof and heavy smoke damage to the side of the home.
Related Topics:
building fire
house fire
Wake County
Holly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
