HOUSE FIRE

Multiple units responding to house fire in Wake County

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) --
Multiple units are responding to a house fire in the 4600 block of Slayton Drive in Holly Springs.

There is significant damage to the roof and heavy smoke damage to the side of the home.

