Murder investigation underway in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Durham police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man that was shot to death in Durham on Saturday.

It happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street.

When police arrived they found the man inside the home with gunshot injuries.

Authorities believe that the shooting was not by a random person. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

