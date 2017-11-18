Murder investigation underway in Durham

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --Durham police are investigating the murder of a 30-year-old man that was shot to death in Durham on Saturday.
It happened shortly before 3:15 a.m. in the 3000 block of E. Weaver Street.
When police arrived they found the man inside the home with gunshot injuries.
Authorities believe that the shooting was not by a random person. No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator E. Ortiz at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29337 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD