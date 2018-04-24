Murdered Durham man honored by friends and family

Family and friends of Jerome Jackson held a vigil for the slain Durham man on Tuesday.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Family and friends came together Tuesday to remember a Durham man murdered three weeks ago.

Durham Police say someone shot and killed Jerome Jackson on Moreland Avenue on April 3.

Durham Police are investigating after a man was found in the middle of the street, dead of an apparent gunshot wound.


Jackson's father spoke at a vigil near where his son lost his life.

"I pray to God for his soul," said Jerome Sr., who joined with the Religious Coalition for a Nonviolent Durham for the vigil. "I pray for the souls that took his life and I pray for closure in his situation that God and only God can step in. My son was a young, young soul and he died way earlier than God would've called him."



Jackson's brother also spoke Tuesday.

"We're going to miss Jerome," he said. "We're all going through a lot of grief. We're all hurting. I can't stop crying, I lost my brother. I forgive whoever did this to him.

Friends and family said he was a dedicated worker at the Durham Co-Op on Chapel Hill Road. He leaves behind an 11-year-old son.

Police still do not have any leads in this case. They do not believe the shooting was random.
