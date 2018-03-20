An employee at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, North Carolina is facing charges after police say he was caught on camera kicking a patient.Murdoch Developmental Center is one of three state-run facilities aimed at serving those with intellectual disabilities.The morning of March 11, a 39-year-old client complained to the staff that he had been beaten by a staff member the night before.Officials then contacted police."Fortunately there was video footage that the investigator could review and found that the suspect had actually kicked the victim several times," said Butner Public Safety Chief Danny Roberts. "One of the times being in the face."The victim sustained minor cuts to his face.Amadou Kalleh, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault on a handicapped indivdual. Chief Roberts said the incident appeared to begin when Kalleh tried to restrain the client."The residents can get out of hand," he said. "They have behavioral issues and they do at times have to take them under control."But, in this case, Roberts said Kalleh went too far.He posted bond four hours after his arrest.So far, police believe this is an isolated incident.ABC11 reached out to Murdoch Developmental Center for more information but have not heard back.