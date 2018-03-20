Murdoch Developmental Center worker caught on camera kicking patient

Amadou Kalleh

BUTNER, NC --
An employee at the Murdoch Developmental Center in Butner, North Carolina is facing charges after police say he was caught on camera kicking a patient.

Murdoch Developmental Center is one of three state-run facilities aimed at serving those with intellectual disabilities.

The morning of March 11, a 39-year-old client complained to the staff that he had been beaten by a staff member the night before.

Officials then contacted police.

"Fortunately there was video footage that the investigator could review and found that the suspect had actually kicked the victim several times," said Butner Public Safety Chief Danny Roberts. "One of the times being in the face."

The victim sustained minor cuts to his face.

Amadou Kalleh, 42, was arrested Friday and charged with felony assault on a handicapped indivdual. Chief Roberts said the incident appeared to begin when Kalleh tried to restrain the client.

"The residents can get out of hand," he said. "They have behavioral issues and they do at times have to take them under control."

But, in this case, Roberts said Kalleh went too far.

He posted bond four hours after his arrest.

So far, police believe this is an isolated incident.

ABC11 reached out to Murdoch Developmental Center for more information but have not heard back.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
assaultButnerWake County
Top Stories
Texas mother missing since 2016 arrested at WakeMed in Raleigh
Person injured in officer-involved shooting in Timberlake
3 arrested in string of break-ins of more than 50 homes in 12 counties
Student suspect dead, girl critical, boy stable after Maryland school shooting
Orbitz: legacy travel booking platform likely hacked
Snow prediction: Snowfall stays north, light accumulation for Triangle
Woman injured after crashing car into Durham overpass bridge
Three Wake Forest schools under 'community lockdown' after threat
Show More
Low visibility, wet roads slow morning commute
Mississippi imposes 15-week abortion ban; nation's toughest
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Box explodes at FedEx facility near San Antonio
2 seriously injured in motorcycle crash near NC State
More News
Photos
NC State football holds pro day
PHOTOS: 9th annual Tobacco Road Marathon
Still rebuilding: 1 year after the massive downtown Raleigh fire
American Idol talent from North Carolina
More Photos