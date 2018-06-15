Mysterious explosions in past 2 months rattle residents

COURTNEY HAN
Authorities are investigating a string of suspicious explosions in Pennsylvania, according to ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV.

The most recent explosion occurred Thursday afternoon, when a worker cutting grass hit the suspicious device with a lawnmower, WPVI reported. It left a 2-foot crater in the ground, and both FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are investigating.

The worker was uninjured.

Resident Melissa was with her kids at home when she felt the explosion, which was so forceful it knocked over a bookcase, she told the station.

"It's kind of scary when you got little guys," Pfinster said.

There have been upwards of three dozen explosions over the past two months in upper Bucks County and Lehigh County, according to WPVI.

Richland Township Police Chief Richard Ficco said the reports about the devices have typically come in overnight before dawn.

"The ground shifting, almost shaking," Ficco told WPVI in a May interview, describing some of the calls his and other area departments have received in the last several weeks. "The buildings are shaking, ceiling tiles are moving and windows are rattling,"

"Definitely disconcerting," he added. "I would say unnerving to some people."

An explosion a couple of weeks ago left a 10-foot-wide crater that was a foot deep. No one has been injured and no suspects have been named.

Authorities warned those who live in the area not to walk on uncut grass on the side of the road and also not to mow the lawn in case there are other explosive devices.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Warrant: Server took $10K in tips from customers' cards at Cary restaurant
2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast
Concrete truck overturns on Rock Quarry Road bridge over I-40 in Raleigh
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
What some Knightdale business owners think of the town's rapid developments
DA: Girl, 4, abducted and sexually assaulted in PA
Lawnmower trips explosive device lying in the grass
Kellogg's Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
Show More
Crooks steal Houston woman's final wish involving her ashes
Apex police arrest armed robbery suspect
Alec Baldwin says he could beat President Trump in 2020
Ex-boyfriend accused in murder of Durham HS student pleads guilty
Durham creates racial equity task force
More News