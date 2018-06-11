Mysterious home explosion kills 1; reward offered

RACHEL KATZ
Authorities are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who has information about a mysterious Ohio home explosion, which killed one and critically injured another.

The East Cleveland house had recently been sold and was vacant at the time of the Sunday afternoon explosion, East Cleveland Police Chief Michael Cardilli said at a news conference Monday.

It's unclear why the victims were there and the cause was under investigation, Cardilli said.

The blast killed a woman -- whose name has not been released -- and left a 51-year-old man in critical condition with multiple burn injuries, the East Cleveland Fire Department said.

The explosion also damaged several neighboring houses, the fire department said. Multiple homes remained not livable on Monday because of structural problems, Cardilli said.
