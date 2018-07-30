Mystery solved: Fayetteville Police make arrest in 1989 rape case

Antonio L. McNeil has been charged in the 1989 rape case. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
Fayetteville Police have charged a suspect in connection with a cold-case rape that happened nearly 30 years ago.

Detectives investigated the Nov. 22, 1989, reported rape but were unable to close the case at the time.

This case was recently reopened by the Fayetteville Police Department's Cold Case Sexual Assault Unit after sending off the sexual assault kit for DNA testing.

As a result, Antonio L. McNeil, 55, of the 2300 block of Slater Avenue has been charged with second-degree rape, second-degree sex offense, and first-degree kidnapping.

McNeil was already being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

McNeil appeared before a magistrate Monday on the new charges and was given a $400,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information concerning a sexual assault case more than five years old is asked to contact Detective R. DeShields with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 580-3016 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
