Police: Naked man pulled from Little River in Spring Lake

The Spring Lake Police Department responded to reports of a naked man running around W. Manchester Road near N. Bragg Boulevard Sunday morning.Officers said when they tried to apprehend the man, he jumped into the Little River behind the Church of the Covenant.The Spring Lake Fire Department with Fort Bragg Fire and Emergency Services extricated the naked man from the river and he was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Police said the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.The identity of the man is unknown at this time.