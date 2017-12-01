BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --A nanny is under arrest in New Jersey, accused of abusing a 9-month-old baby.
Thirty-eight-year-old Laura Gonzalez is charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.
The abuse happened at the victim's home in Bernards Township.
Police say the baby suffered a fractured right femur, tibia, and ankle.
--------------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD