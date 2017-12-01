Nanny accused of abusing 9-month-old baby in New Jersey

WABC
BERNARDS TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
A nanny is under arrest in New Jersey, accused of abusing a 9-month-old baby.

Thirty-eight-year-old Laura Gonzalez is charged with child abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

The abuse happened at the victim's home in Bernards Township.

Police say the baby suffered a fractured right femur, tibia, and ankle.

--------------------

ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
nanny arrestedchild abusebabychild injurednational
Top Stories
Search for missing 3-year-old Mariah Woods enters 5th day
Complaints grow about mail service In Raleigh
Police: Girl, 15, stabbed and set on fire; met killer on Facebook
Flynn pleads guilty, reaches deal on charge of lying to FBI
Apex man facing murder charges in wife's shooting death
Girl, 10, commits suicide after alleged bullying
Immigrant found not guilty in Kate Steinle murder trial
Raleigh Police respond to serious crash on Capital Blvd
Show More
Woman gets death threats after posting viral dog video
Baby drowns in bucket at North Hollywood gym, witnesses say
81-year-old charged with murdering wife in Cumberland Co
Apex man arrested on 12 child sex crime charges
Earthquake reported along East Coast, felt in NYC area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 North Carolina Holiday Flotilla winners
PHOTOS: These long-time shelter dogs need homes!
Triangle places in National Gingerbread Competition
PHOTOS: North Carolina Chinese Lantern Festival
More Photos