Nash County man injured in exchange of gunfire

(Shutterstock)

NASH COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A man was injured when he and another man exchanged gunfire Friday morning in Nash County, the sheriff's office said.

Brian Dunlow, 44, was shot multiple times. He was treated at the scene by Nash County EMS and taken to WakeMed with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened about 9:40 a.m., the sheriff's office said. Investigators said Dunlow returned home to find that his girlfriend was in the process of moving out, and had several members of her church helping her move.

A disturbance ensued.

The sheriff's office said Dunlow fired a handgun at Tyler Holmes, 45, of Zebulon. Holmes returned fire and struck Dunlow several times.

No one else was injured.

Deputies spoke to both men and witnesses.

As the investigation is ongoing, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.
