Nash County school resource officers train for active shooter

School resource officers in Nash County are undergoing active shooter training three months ahead of schedule as a result of the Parkland school shooting.Sheriff Kieth Stone said following the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School where 17 people were killed, his office moved up the annual training for his deputies that was originally scheduled for June."Safety is paramount for our kids and that's what we've got to do," said Stone. "This stuff's going on in America; we've got to be prepared for it, we've got to be able to act and we've got to be able act fast without having to sit back and contemplate what we need to do."The training is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Police Deptartment Range. From there, SROs will undergo simulated active shooter training at Coopers Elementary School.There are currently six armed SROs working in Nash-Rocky Mount Public Schools; four in high schools, two in middle schools. None of the district's elementary schools is staffed with an SRO.