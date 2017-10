The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating a murder after responding to call about a death on Saturday at about 9:30 a.m.It happened on the 3500 block of S NC Highway 58 near Viverette Road.When deputies, they found 53-year-old Randy Colegrove with a gunshot injury.Colegrove died on the scene.Authorities are investigating the murder and they ask anyone with information to call (252) 557-5278.More information will be provided when it becomes available.