Navy pilot dies in 'mishap' at New Mexico base

A pilot "involved in a mishap" at Holloman Air Force Base in Mexico died on Friday, the Navy said.Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, New York, died in a crash involving the A-29 he was piloting, the Navy said in a statement on Saturday.He was on a mission over the Red Rio Bombing Range, which is part of White Sands Missile Range, north of the base, the Navy said.The incident is being investigated.