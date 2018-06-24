Navy pilot dies in 'mishap' at New Mexico base

JUSTIN DOOM
A pilot "involved in a mishap" at Holloman Air Force Base in Mexico died on Friday, the Navy said.

Lt. Christopher Carey Short, from Canandaigua, New York, died in a crash involving the A-29 he was piloting, the Navy said in a statement on Saturday.

He was on a mission over the Red Rio Bombing Range, which is part of White Sands Missile Range, north of the base, the Navy said.

The incident is being investigated.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Wilson police searching for car and driver in fatal hit-and-run
PDQ data breach exposes customers' credit card information
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
27-year-old man will be charged in overnight officer-involved shooting in Harnett County
Show More
When's the best time to eat dessert? And other questions you have about sugar
NC experiences decline in volunteer firefighters
Firefighters respond to Cary house fire
Wake Forest sprayground closes after child tampered with equipment
Flames deal Dougie Hamilton in 5-player deal with Hurricanes
More News