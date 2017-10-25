North Carolina boyfriend charged with killing girlfriend and unborn child

Mahmood Bhatti (image courtesy Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina --
Authorities say a pregnant woman found dead in South Carolina was killed by her boyfriend in North Carolina before being left on the side of a road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said 28-year-old Mahmood Bhatti is charged with murder and murder of an unborn child in the killing of 23-year-old Natalie Merrick.

York County, South Carolina, sheriff's deputies found a body near Fort Mill on Oct. 19. They identified Merrick a day later after she was reported missing in Charlotte. Officers determined she was killed in North Carolina before her body was dumped in South Carolina.

Authorities have not said how Merrick was killed or why. Police say Bhatti and Merrick have a child together and were in a long term relationship.

It wasn't known if Bhatti had a lawyer.
