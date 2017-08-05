Officials at N.C. Central University say the historically black college has exceeded its $7.2 million goal for its annual giving campaign.A statement from the school said it completed the 2016-17 campaign with gifts and commitments from more than 7,000 contributors, including 564 first-time donors to the university.The donations include a $1 million planned gift from the estate of Jill Hamilton, wife of NCCU Board of Trustee chairman George Hamilton. The future bequest will benefit the university's new school of business.NCCU said it received more than $2.5 million of the $7.23 contributed by 3,913 alumni.