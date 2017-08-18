Man charged with pepper-spraying North Carolina Confederate re-enactors

A man reportedly sprayed pepper spray at Civil War reenactors at a parade in Newton, North Carolina. (WTVD)

NEWTON, N.C. --
Police say a man pepper-sprayed Confederate re-enactors in North Carolina during a reunion parade.

News outlets quote police as saying that 56-year-old Karl Smith of Morganton has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney.

Authorities say he assaulted the re-enactors Thursday afternoon during the 2017 Soldiers Reunion parade in Newton, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northwest of Charlotte.

According to a police report, Smith sprayed the re-enactors when they stopped to fire their weapons.

Police seized a small canister of pepper spray and a .38-caliber revolver for which Smith had a concealed-weapon permit.

The re-enactors were treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene.

The Sons of Confederate Veterans were among a number of groups in the parade.
