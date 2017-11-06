Alamance County duo charged in abuse of 63-year-old disabled man

Reecha Dixon (left) and Tina King (right) (Credit: Alamance County Detention Center via WGHP)

MEBANE, North Carolina --
Two Membane women are facing elder abuse charges after a 63-year-old disabled man was found on the side of the road, WGHP reports.

The investigation started in October after deputies found the man on the side of Thom Road near Highway 54.

The unidentified man was incoherent and was initially committed for treatment and evaluation.

During a follow-up investigation, deputies determined the victim lived at a home in the 5000 block of Gouden Lane with two caretakers, who were identified as Reecha Dixon and Tina King.

On Nov. 2, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit executed a search warrant at the home and seized three animals.

Dixon and King were arrested and charged with felony abuse of a disabled adult and three counts of cruelty to animals.

Both are being held in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $150,000 secured bond.
