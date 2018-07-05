North Carolina family says Subway worker called 911 on them because of their race

NEWNAN, Ga. --
A Georgia restaurant owner says he is investigating after an employee called 911 on an African-American family who had stopped for dinner during a vacation.

WSB-TV reports that Felicia and Othniel Dobson of North Carolina on Monday had stopped for dinner at a Subway in Newnan with their four children, ages 8 to 19, when a restaurant employee called police.

In the 911 call, the employee said there are "eight people in a van" who were going back forth to the bathroom and possibly putting soda in water cups.

The couple said the responding police officer and store owner apologized.

Felicia Dobson said the family did nothing wrong and "can't change our skin color."

In a statement, Subway franchisee Rosh Patel said he has reiterated "the importance of making everyone feel welcome."
