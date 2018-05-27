NC high school basketball player dies at Nike Event

(Shutterstock)

A player for a North Carolina youth basketball team collapsed and died on the court at a tournament in Virginia.

James Hampton played for Team United out of Charlotte, North Carolina, and was at the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League event in Hampton, Virginia.

Team United director Jacoby Davis told The Charlotte Observer that Hampton was running and turned to say something to a referee Saturday night when he collapsed.

Davis says paramedics did chest compressions on the court before Hampton was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 17-year-old played went to private Liberty Heights school in Charlotte and was scheduled to graduate high school next year.

Davis says Hampton's team wants to play their final two games Sunday in honor of their teammate.
