NC incident management team departs for Hawaii to assist with volcano response

Lava oozing from Kilauea volcano (AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Ten experienced emergency managers and fire service officials from North Carolina departed Saturday for Hawaii.

They will be serving on an incident management team requested by Hawaii's state emergency management agency as a response to the erupting Kilauea volcano.

The NC team will work from an emergency operations center in Hilo, on the big island of Hawaii.

The team consists of one state emergency manager and nine county and local emergency managers and fire officials.

Team members come from emergency management agencies in Bladen, Gates, Lee, McDowell, Moore, and Onslow counties; fire departments in Cary, Charlotte and Greensboro and from NC Emergency Management.

The team is expected to arrive in Hawaii Saturday evening and will be there for two weeks.
