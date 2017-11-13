North Carolina juvenile charged with stabbing sister to death

The 18-year-old's body was found in this dumpster (image courtesy WLOS-TV)

WEAVERVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has charged a Weaverville juvenile with stabbing his 18-year-old sister to death.

WLOS-TV reports the body of 18-year-old Kayla Desiree Hensley was found near a dumpster at a mobile home park on Brinwood Drive Saturday night.

Deputies said she died from severe cuts from a knife.

The exact age of Hensley's brother hasn't been released. He's charged with first-degree murder and is in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety's juvenile justice division.

Deputies say the incident was domestic in nature. No further details have been released.
