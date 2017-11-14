NC man, 79 accused of sexual assault of young teens

BEAUFORT, North Carolina. --
Sheriff's deputies in North Carolina have charged a 79-year-old man in connection with the sexual assault of three teenagers younger than 15 years old.

The Carteret County Sheriff's Office told local media outlets on Tuesday that Walter Hubert Willis Jr. of Morehead City turned himself in on Oct. 27. Willis is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with a child and three counts of sex offense with a child.

Deputies say the assaults happened between 2013 and 2017.

Willis is jailed on a $1 million bond. It's not known whether he has an attorney.
