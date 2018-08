Happening Now! Lowell police say they got the man who pistol whipped a store clerk & her son, then pointed the gun at her 4 yo grandson. Deonte Brice a registered sex offender was already in jail on other charges. He got a half a million dollar bond in the new charges. pic.twitter.com/wpD2lTRUkD — Ken (@kenlemonWSOC9) February 7, 2018

Police have arrested the man accused of pistol-whipping a clerk and pointing a gun at a 4-year-old boy during a violent robbery at Lowell Mini Mart.According to WSOC , Deone Brice was caught on surveillance video putting the clerk's son in a chokehold and pointing the gun at the clerk while the clerk's 4-year-old grandson watched.The employee said that the robber also aimed the gun at her grandson and threatened to kill him.Officers said Brice, who is a registered sex offender, was already in jail for violating the rules of his probation by picking up an elementary school student from their bus stop weeks before the robbery.A judge gave Brice a $500,000 bond for the new charges against him.Police also arrested Dustin Bingham who they believe was the getaway driver.