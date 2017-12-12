  • Programming Alert: Wheel of Fortune to air on Digital 11.2 tonight

Former North Carolina officer jailed for impregnating teen attempts contact

James "Paul" Blair (NC Department of Public Safety )

LOWELL, North Carolina --
Authorities say a former police officer serving prison time for impregnating a then-14-year-old girl in North Carolina has violated the restrictions set by his plea agreement by attempting to contact her.

The Gaston Gazette reports 52-year-old James "Paul" Blair was sentenced to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to statutory rape of a child in March. The victim's mother, Karen Vaughn, says Blair sent a letter to a family member to forward it to the teen.

Vaughn says her daughter has been sickened by these attempts and hospitalized.

Department of Public Safety officials confirmed the infraction. Gaston County District Attorney Locke Bell says it's up to corrections officials to determine discipline.

The maximum term on the range of the former Lowell officer's plea agreement was nearly 20 years.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
arrestrapeteen pregnancyjailNC
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
BUNDLE UP! Single digit wind chills tonight, Wednesday
Man sustains life-threatening injuries in Durham shooting
Raleigh pedestrian injured during hit-and-run
Criticism arises against bullied child's mom after video
Coldest wind chills of the season moving in
Victim's families of Duke Life Flight blame engine, pilot
Cary woman says she almost fell for new hostage scam
Moore, Jones set to face off in Alabama Senate election
Show More
Cumberland Co. students suspended over racist tweets
This Netflix tweet is creeping some people out
Suspect arrested in Orange County stabbing death
Woman assaulted at Durham dog park: 'I was targeted'
Harnett County teen arrested in shooting death of friend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snow falling across North Carolina
Meet the 29 women vying for Arie's heart on 'The Bachelor'
PHOTOS: Governor's Mansion decks the halls
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire explodes across Ventura County
More Photos