NC man shot to death during Facebook Live

Police investigate a deadly shooting in Wingate, North Carolina, that was captured on a Facebook Live. (WSOC)

WSOC
Police are searching for an armed suspect after a man was shot to death Monday morning in Union County while streaming on Facebook Live, authorities said.

Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Jerome Street in Wingate.

Authorities identified the victim as Prentis Robinson.


Wingate police Chief Donnie Gay told Channel 9 that Robinson was at the police department minutes before he was shot to report a stolen cellphone.
