NC man shot to death during Facebook Live

Officials with Union County Emergency Medical Services said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. on Jerome Street in Wingate.
Authorities identified the victim as Prentis Robinson.
Family members of Prentis Robinson, who was shot and killed in Wingate this morning, gave me this photo of him. They also told me he just had a birthday Friday. No arrests yet in his murder. pic.twitter.com/2UfPvmXirc— Greg Suskin (@GSuskinWSOC9) February 26, 2018
Wingate police Chief Donnie Gay told Channel 9 that Robinson was at the police department minutes before he was shot to report a stolen cellphone.