The owner of an illegal massage parlor in Knightdale has been arrested following an active investigation.Officers said warrants were served Thursday at the home of Zen Massage owner Ri-Ping Lan in Holly Springs and at 4021 Village Park Drive in Knightdale and 905-A McKnight Drive in Knightdale.Police said they began receiving complaints in 2016 concerning suspicious activity at the three locations in question.Reports show the businesses were operating massage parlors without a license from the North Carolina Board of Massage and Body Work Therapy.Lan was taken into custody for human trafficking and promotion of prostitution for profit and is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.The investigation is expected to continue, as more evidence from the warrants is being processed.