NC pastor hunting coyote shot, killed by another hunter

Coyote in the wild (Credit: National Park Service )

TAYLORSVILLE, NC --
A North Carolina pastor out hunting was killed when authorities say another hunter mistook him for a coyote.

The Statesville Record & Landmark reports the Rev. Michael Seth Marsh was shot and killed Monday night in Taylorsville. A release from the Alexander County Sheriff's Office says Marsh was using an electronic coyote call to hunt coyotes, and another man fired upon hearing the call and seeing something brown and gray moving near a tree.

Marsh was struck several times in the chest. The release says the shooter called 911 and administered aid upon realizing he hit a human. Marsh died around two hours later at a hospital.

Sheriff Chris Bowman says authorities haven't determined if the unnamed shooter will be charged.

Marsh was the pastor at Russell Gap Baptist Church.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
huntingcoyotesman killednorth carolina newsNC
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
3 injured after driver slams into Durham County ambulance
What to know about attending Rev. Billy Graham's viewing
Trump to attend Rev. Billy Graham's funeral on Friday
Grieving family speaks after fatal Durham crash
Woman found beaten, bloodied inside Texas mall bathroom
Teen dies in Wake Forest crash, police say
Florida to investigate police response to school shooting that killed 17
Hurricanes' Jordan Staal away from team after infant daughter's death
Show More
Current Triangle traffic
Surprising N.C. State bids to jolt No. 25 Florida State
Police: Reported explosion in English city a major incident
A boycott of Florida during spring break? Why it could happen
Mom-daughter duo shoot would-be robber in their liquor store
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering the Rev. Billy Graham
PHOTOS: National Love Your Pet Day!
PHOTOS: Playthrough Gaming Convention in Raleigh
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
More Photos