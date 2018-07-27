North Carolina police department shut down after police chief, officer arrested

Southport chief, officer face public corruption charges (WTVD)

SOUTHPORT, N.C. --
The police chief of a coastal North Carolina city and another officer have been arrested after authorities say an investigation found they were working at second jobs while on the clock.

Brunswick County District Attorney Jon David said at a press conference Thursday that the two Southport officers had a "habitual and repeated pattern" of leaving their police posts for work at a trucking company.

David said Police Chief Gary Smith and Lt. Mike Simmons left Southport and even the state at times.

Both face charges including obtaining property by false pretenses. It wasn't immediately clear if either had an attorney. Attempts to reach them were not successful.

Southport Mayor J.V. Dove said he asked the sheriff's office to take over law enforcement functions until further notice.
