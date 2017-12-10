NC Police: Man kills wife, mother, self; also injures daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --Authorities say three people are dead and one injured after a man shot his family before killing himself in North Carolina.
Multiple media outlets report that 37-year-old Antioco Andrade Chacon shot and killed his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, inside an apartment in Charlotte on Saturday.
Police just confirmed there are 4 victims. One male, three female @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Lu4hm9yNBN— Elsa Gillis (@ElsaWSOC9) December 9, 2017
They say he then shot his 12-year-old daughter, who was listed in critical condition at a hospital. Authorities didn't release her name.
He was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.