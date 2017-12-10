NC Police: Man kills wife, mother, self; also injures daughter

Three people were found dead on Charlotte's Kilborne Drive, police say the incident was domestic-related. (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Authorities say three people are dead and one injured after a man shot his family before killing himself in North Carolina.

Multiple media outlets report that 37-year-old Antioco Andrade Chacon shot and killed his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, inside an apartment in Charlotte on Saturday.



They say he then shot his 12-year-old daughter, who was listed in critical condition at a hospital. Authorities didn't release her name.

He was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
