NC Police: Man kills wife, mother, self; also injures daughter

Police just confirmed there are 4 victims. One male, three female @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/Lu4hm9yNBN — Elsa Gillis (@ElsaWSOC9) December 9, 2017

Authorities say three people are dead and one injured after a man shot his family before killing himself in North Carolina.Multiple media outlets report that 37-year-old Antioco Andrade Chacon shot and killed his mother, Asuncion Chacon-Perez, and his wife, Marina Bravo Aguilar, inside an apartment in Charlotte on Saturday.They say he then shot his 12-year-old daughter, who was listed in critical condition at a hospital. Authorities didn't release her name.He was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.