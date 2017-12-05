Correction: This is a photo of the vehicle. It is silver, not gray. pic.twitter.com/xE2U4mo8bF — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

Please call 911 immediately if you see Ava or her mom, Megan. pic.twitter.com/J9cbZQAthI — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 5, 2017

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are currently searching for a missing woman and her 8-year-old daughter.According to police, Megan Stack and her daughter, Ava, have been missing since about 1:30 Monday afternoon.On their Facebook page, the department said there is a serious concern for their safety because of Stack's emotional state and recent behavior.Stack, 33, was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, pants, and black boots; he was driving a silver 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe with a paper tag - Ava was in the car.Ava was last seen wearing seen wearing purple pants, a white shirt with a heart on it, and a fuchsia zip-up jacket.Those who see them or know anything about their disappearance are asked to call 911 immediately.